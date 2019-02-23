



Chelsea’s top managerial target Zinedine Zidane has reportedly not been put off replacing Maurizio Sarri, despite the Premier League club being hit by a transfer ban.

FIFA announced on Friday morning that the Blues are facing a two-window suspension for illegally recruiting 29 players.

The West London outfit “categorically refute the findings” and will appeal the decision, but they face the prospect of going more than a year without adding to their squad.

According to reports, Chelsea are confident that they will be given the summer window to shake up their squad before the ban kicks in next year, which leaves the door open for Zidane to take charge.

Zidane has been touted as the Blues’ favoured choice to replace Sarri, who faces being sacked as early as Sunday should Chelsea lose to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final.

The report claims that the Frenchman, out of work since leaving Real Madrid at the end of last season, will be given £200m to spend in his first summer at Stamford Bridge.

However, Juventus are also said to be keen and they could rival Chelsea for their former player’s signature.