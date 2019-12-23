<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has backed his team after they fired blank against Atletic Bilbao in the La Liga on Sunday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid is lacking the firepower in the upfront after scoring just a goal in their last three games.

“As always, when we play a game like we did and have chances [to score], I’m annoyed for the players,” Zidane said.”For the effort that we put in, we’re annoyed that we didn’t score the chances that we had.

“If you have chances, you have to score them, and we’ve had lots of the ball in the last three games and very few goals.”It’s not bad luck or [a lack of] conviction – the important thing is creating chances.

“We created so many chances… we’re going to continue; it’s going to go in [eventually]. “Now it’s not going in, but we can’t let our heads drop.

“We have to think that it’s been a very good year. “We’re ending a bit flat but we’re looking forward to starting 2020. “I don’t think [the lack of goals] is a problem, but everyone has their own opinion. “We’re calm. What we’ve done in the last four or five months was good.

Real Madrid will host Getafe in their La Liga opener next year.