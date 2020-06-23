



Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has acknowledged that it may not be possible to field Eden Hazard and Vinícius Júnior in the same side.

With Karim Benzema out injured, it would seem to suggest that the aforementioned duo could offer a solution for their coach in attack.

However, that hasn’t often yielded the best results in the past, with the Belgian starting the first two games after the break, while the Brazilian starred at Anoeta on Sunday.

So far this season, the pair have only shared 79 minutes on the field at the same time, meaning it has always been one or the other, and Zidane admitted it is an issue.





“I don’t think it is impossible that they play together,” birthday boy Zidane, who turns 48 today, said at his virtual press conference.

“I always try to make sure that my players are as comfortable as possible in their positions on the field.

“But it is also true that Viní’s best position is where Hazard plays and I like to have each player in their best position.

“I can play them together though. Viní is 19 years old and has a lot learn, which he knows.

“He’s a young man who must work hard and he’s doing that. We already have a good player for Real Madrid’s present and future.”

So far during their shared time at the club, the pair have never been named in the starting line-up by Zidane.