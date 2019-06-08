<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwe’s Warriors 18-man squad have arrived in Asaba for Saturday’s international friendly game against the Super Eagles, Zimbabwe Football Association, ZIFA, has announced.

The Super Eagles and the Warriors are Afcon-bound, and they will trade tackles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba ahead of their AFCON 2019 campaign in Egypt.

“Warriors have arrived in Nigeria ahead of an International friendly against the Super Eagles on Saturday,” ZIFA @online_zifa posted on Twitter.

ZIFA added: “Anderlecht forward Knowledge Musona led Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad to the West African country on Thursday night.”

The Zimbabwean arrived in Lagos Thursday night and headed to Asaba on Friday morning.

Zimbabwe are in Group A of the continental tournament against the host nation Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

The Warriors of Zimbabwe Full Squad Published By ZIFA:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Marvellous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat.

Forwards: Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona.

Three-time African champions Nigeria have a full house in Asaba, Delta State for Saturday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations friendly against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.