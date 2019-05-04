<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Zimbabwe senior men national team are poised to create the first upset at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt when they take on the host nation in the opening game of the competition on June 21, 2019, at the Cairo International Stadium.

Disclosing this, Head of Communications of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA), Xolisani Gwesela, said the coach Sunday Chidzambwa tutored side would remain fearless from the first match against Egypt as the focus is to have a very good tournament.

“We are not afraid of the host nation as they are like any team. We are focused on doing well at the tournament and it starts with that game against Egypt so we will hope to get the job done to boost our chances to qualify from the group”, he stated.

Zimbabwe will play in group A of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and asides Egypt, will face DR Congo and Uganda.