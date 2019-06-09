<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa has selected his final squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chidzambwa has kept faith in most of the players who won him qualification to the Afcon finals with the only new additions – goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze, midfielder Thabani Kamusoko and China-based Nyasha Mushekwi.

Zimbabwe is in Group A and will begin their campaign against hosts Egypt on the opening match-day on June 21, before clashing against Uganda and DRC in the following days.

Zimbabwe are appearing in the Nations Cup for the fourth time after rubbing shoulders with the best Africa has to offer in 2004, 2006 and 2017.

Zimbabwe 2019 Afcon squad:

Goalkeepers: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda, Elvis Chipezeze.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Ronald Pfumbidzai.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Marvelous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Thabani Kamusoko.

Strikers: Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knox Mutizwa.