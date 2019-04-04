<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plans for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to play the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly game as part of preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations has commenced, says the Zimbabwe FA.

Zimbabwe sports daily newspaper, NewsDaySport quoted the spokesman of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Xolisani Gwesela as saying that the Country’s FA President Felton Kamambo was in Lagos to seal the deal with the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, during the Aiteo Awards.

“He is in Nigeria for two reasons. He was invited for the Aiteo Awards, and also to sort out the logistics for a friendly match with Nigeria. The Nigeria Federation are also offering a three-week camp for the Warriors. During that time, the Warriors will play Nigeria and Ivory Coast who have also shown genuine interest,” said Gwesela.

He added that the president will also use the occasion to organise at least one more friendly match with one other team preferably from West or North Africa.

Both ”Nigeria and Zimbabwe have met six times with the Eagles winning four drawing one and losing once 38 years ago in a friendly.

Recalled that the NFF said the team will play two friendly matches in June before traveling to Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations.