Zimbabwe’s 18-man squad have arrived in Nigeria for Saturday’s international friendly game against the Super Eagles in Asaba.

Both countries are Afcon-bound and they will trade tackles at the Stephen Keshi Stadium ahead of their outing in Egypt later this month.

Anderlecht forward Knowledge Musona led Sunday Chidzambwa’s squad to the West African country on Thursday night.

Zimbabwe are in Group A of the continental competition against the host nation Egypt, Uganda and DR Congo.

Full Squad:

Goalkeeper: George Chigova, Edmore Sibanda.

Defenders: Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu.

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi, Marvellous Nakamba, Danny Phiri, Ovidy Karuru, Kuda Mahachi, Talent Chawapihwa, Khama Billiat.

Forwards: Nyasha Mushekwi, Tino Kadewere, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona.