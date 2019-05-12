<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made some blunt comments about Paul Pogba about his potential deal to the Spanish capital.

Zidane was asked about the Manchester United midfielder in his press conference and the manager was quick to reply to the press that he is not keen on discussing any transfer with the press at the moment

There have been suggestions in the Madrid media that personal terms with the Manchester United midfielder had already been settled.

But Zidane says, “Every coach and football lover likes good players. He’s a Manchester United player and I’m not going to discuss signings with you.”

Real Madrid will take a trip to Anoeta Stadium to face Real Sociedad in a bid to win their first away game under the return of Zidane to the Bernabeu dugout.