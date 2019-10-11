<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Succour has returned to football-craving students of secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State, with the rebirth of Principals’ Cup billed to start later in the month.

The football championship, which organized by Akwa Ibom State Sports Council in collaboration with one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, Zenith Bank Plc and it is tagged ‘Zenith Bank Akwa Ibom State Principals’ Cup.’

Inaugurating the Main Organizing Committee (MOC) for the football fiesta on Tuesday, the Chairman of the MOC and Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for approving the hosting of the championship and described the competition as one of the many sports initiatives of the present administration.

He thanked Zenith Bank Plc for identifying with the recent surge of sports in the state and described the banking giant as ‘a top player when it comes to Corporate Social Responsibility,’ while craving for more corporate sponsorship in the area of other sports in the state.

Also speaking, the Co-Chairman of the MOC and Commissioner for Education, Professor Nse Essien pledged the total participation of all secondary schools and prayed that future football superstars would be discovered at the football championship.

While answering questions from journalists, the tournament’s consultant and Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus, Tony Pemu, pledged his readiness to bring his wealth of experience to the fore in the discharge of his duties to give the state a befitting competition.

The committee has Sir Monday Uko as Chairman, Professor Nse Essien as Co-Chairman and veteran FIFA/CAF Match Commissioner, Elder Paul Bassey as Vice Chairman, while Evangelist Emmanuel Ebong serves as Secretary.