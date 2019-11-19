<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As the final match of the 2019 Delta State Principals’ Cup draws near, the state government and the sponsors, Zenith Bank are planning exciting time for the finalists and fans.

Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba is the venue of the final billed for November 28 between College of Commerce, Warri and Zappa Mixed Secondary School, Asaba.

However, Zenith Bank has concluded arrangements to shower the best three teams with gift items on final day.

Group Managing Director of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said there would be plenty to celebrate on final day.

He said: “We are going to celebrate the fact that the 2019 final is taking place, we will celebrate the best three teams and there will be gift items for all the players in the first to third categories.

“It is a yearly thing. We will give them items that will be useful to them in school, in the game and other things of interest to the average Nigerian youth. Our pledge from the beginning is to make the tournament bigger and better every year and that will again happen on November 28.”