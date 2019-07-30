<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It looks like Barca will be able to sell Malcom this summer without any money loss.

According to reliable RMC Sport, Zenit St.Petersburg have sent an offer of 41 million euros for Malcom, which is very close to Barcelona’s asking price of 45 million euros.

Moreover, the sporting director of the Russian club is currently in Barcelona to complete the operation. Zenit want the transfer to be finalized in the next 48 hours. considering Barcelona’s desire to sell, this is not unrealistic.

As for the 22-year-old, he is said to like to offer coming from Russia and would be ready to accept it, as the Russians are allegedly offering him an even better salary.

Earlier, Zenit’s director confirmed the ongoing talks with Barcelona:

“We are indeed in contact with Barcelona over a possible Malcom transfer. The talks are advanced.

“The €40m price tag is unrealistic,” added Alexandr Medvedev.

Previously, Malcom has been linked with Tottenham, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund. Moreover, the Germans have already reportedly offered €42m for the Brazilian while the Gunners have had made a €40m bid.