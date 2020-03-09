<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has directed the state’s Commodity, Marketing and Distribution Board to take charge of supplying foodstuff for the boarding secondary school feeding scheme to guarantee its quality.

This was contained in a statement by Zailani Bappa, Special Adviser to the governor on Media, Communication and Public Enlightenment and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Gusau.

Newsmen report that the governor’s action followed his recent unscheduled visit to some boarding public secondary schools where he discovered that the students were fed with poorly processed meals.

The governor expressed his anger at the development, especially against the food contractor and the affected schools management.





He compelled the feeding officers and school management to eat the same meal fed to the students while he vowed to take action and closely monitor the scheme.

According Nappa, the governor directed the Commodity, Marketing and Distribution Board to henceforth, supply quality foodstuff to the Schools Feeding Board which will ensure that it is only the foodstuff from the Commodity board that would be served to the students.

The statement further revealed that the Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, on the instruction of the governor, had gone round some of the boarding schools in the state to monitor the level of compliance to the order.

Bappa said the Head of Service had expressed satisfaction with the process in the schools visited while the students were also happy with the new system.