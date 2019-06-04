<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The two factions in Zamfara State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday announced counter-expulsions of their key leaders.

It also started with the faction supported by the immediate past governor, Abdulaziz Yari, expelling Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa for alleged anti-party activities.

Marafa is representing Zamfara Central in the outgoing Senate.

Others expelled along with the Federal lawmaker for the same alleged offence are Aminu Sani Jaji and Ibrahim Wakkala Liman.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Shehu Isah, in Abuja yesterday, the decision followed the activation of the provisions of Article 21 (A) ii and (D) V, which spells out the punishment for members, who violate the APC constitutional provisions and engaged in acts inimical to the interest of the party.

The statement added: “We are, therefore, by this notice informing the general public that from the date of the said resolution, the aforementioned members cease to be members of the APC and consequently are disentitled from enjoying right, privileges and benefits from the party.”

But, the Marafa’s faction later yesterday announced the expulsion of Yari from the party for allegedly scuttling the party’s chances in Zamfara State.

Also expel is the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC, Lawali Shuaibu, for allegedly conniving with Yari to sabotage the National Working Committee of the party during the botched primary elections.

The faction said the decision to expel the former governor and the Deputy National Chairman was taken at the end of an emergency meeting in Gusau, the state capital.

A statement jointly signed by the party’s factional chairman, Alhaji Surajo Garba Mai Katako and the Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Bello Bakyasuwa, said the expulsion was sequel to the electoral misfortune “Yari and his co-travellers exposed the party to in Zamfara State”.