



Former Zambia Football Association official Boniface Mwamelo has confirmed he intends to appeal his life ban imposed by Fifa on Wednesday.

He was found guilty of “having accepted bribes in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” according to football’s world governing body.

Mwamelo, the former treasurer and vice-president of the Football Association of Zambia (Faz), was also fined 10,000 Swiss francs ($10,015) as part of his punishment.

Fifa say Mwamelo is banned from all football-related activities following an investigation which started in October 2017.

The Zambian, who confirmed receipt of Fifa’s decision, denies any wrongdoing.

“I am glad it is an appealable case, I will do everything within my means to clear my name,” said Mwamelo in a statement.