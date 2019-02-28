



Former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has said Harry Kane needs to leave Tottenham Hotspur, to win silverware and prove his credentials at a bigger club.

Kane has already netted 123 goals in just 173 Premier League appearances for the North London outfit.

However, despite the 25-year-old is yet to win any trophies and Ibrahimovic has urged him to consider leaving.

Asked if Kane needs to leave Spurs to win trophies, Ibrahimovic told Bethard: “When I was in England, I saw him play. I think he’s a good striker, he’s still developing.

“He’s doing good things but I always say playing at a big club, performing good, it’s different from playing in – with all due respect for Tottenham – a normal club and performing there.

“It’s two different situations because I saw players do the same thing but when they come to a big club something is different.

“But I think he could make it. He just needs to make the move. People remember you for what you win and in the end, he needs to win.

“So if he wants to win [big trophies], yes, I think he needs to change.

“Because I think Tottenham have a great team, but they’re not at the level to win everything even if they have a fantastic coach.”