On Monday, Youri Tielemans put pen-to-paper on a four-year deal at Leicester and joined for a club-record fee of €45m.

After impressing on loan from Monaco during the second half of last season, Tielemans chose to join the Foxes despite heavy interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal.

In an interview with Leicester’s official website, the 22-year-old opened up on what drove him to stay at the King Power Stadium.

“It feels great, honestly, because the second part of the season went very good for me and for the team as well.

“That’s what I wanted and I wanted to keep it like that – playing in a positive mood and a positive club with a lot of ambition and a lot of potential too. I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve let myself [have] some time to think, to get the positive things. For me, after the international break, it was clear for me that I wanted to come here. That’s why we got the deal done.

“I think it’s important to not rush yourself in a decision. For me, it was clear I wanted to make a pre-season with a club I was playing with for the whole season… that’s an important thing.

“If you are with your club in pre-season, then during the season it will come automatically. It was important for me.”

Tielemans also admitted that further developing his relationship with manager Brendan Rodgers is something he is looking very forward to.

“We’ve talked about the season and what he wants from me and what he expects from me,” he continued.

“I know we will make some good progression together and we will enjoy our time together because I’m sure it will go really well.

“I think I’ve done really well since I’ve been here, but the main thing is always to do better. That’s why I’m here. To make myself better, but also the team too.

“I’m here to give myself 100 per cent and to play my best football. I’m just going to enjoy myself and get the legs ready for the rest of the season.”