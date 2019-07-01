<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Young Boys and Switzerland midfielder Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon and police are carrying out searches for her, the club have confirmed.

The 24-year-old was last seen at Lake Como and is understood to have been involved in a swimming accident before she went missing.

Ismaili played for Switzerland in the Algarve Cup earlier this year and is a regular first-choice for head coach Nils Nielsen.

A statement on Young Boys’ official website said: “The officials of the BSC Young Boys have been informed that our player Florijana Ismaili has been missing since Saturday afternoon on Lake Como after a swimming accident.

“Searches by the police continue. We are very concerned and have not given up the hope that everything will turn out well.

“We are in close contact with family members and we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide any further information at the present time.

“We will inform again as soon as we know more.”