<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal attacker Yossi Benayoun has announced his retirement as a professional footballer and has taken up a backroom role at Beitar Jerusalem.

The 38-year-old has enjoyed a long career, leaving Israel for Racing Santander in 2002 before first moving to England in 2005.

It was in the Premier League that he made his name, joining Liverpool from West Ham in 2007 before enjoying spells at Chelsea, Arsenal, QPR and a brief stint back at Upton Park.

After leaving Loftus Road, Benayoun returned to his homeland but has now decided to hang up his boots and will take up a role at the Israeli Premier League side.

In his new position, he will have responsibility for selecting the team’s managers and assembling the backroom staff.