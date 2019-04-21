<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

New York Red Bulls are set to appoint Thierry Henry as their new manager next week, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports revealed earlier this week that the MLS side were in talks with the former Arsenal striker over their managerial position.

Henry spent four years with New York Red Bulls between 2010 and 2014, scoring 52 goals in 135 appearances.

It is understood the football and commercial side of Red Bull have agreed on the decision to bring Henry back to New York, with their head of global soccer Oliver Mintzlaff to fly to London to finalise a deal.

Henry’s first venture into senior management lasted just three months after he was sacked by Monaco in January, having won just five matches.

New York Red Bulls have won only one of their opening seven matches this campaign and sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution on Saturday evening, with Cristian Penilla scoring the only goal of the game.