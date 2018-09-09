David Villa scored an 86th-minute equaliser to earn New York City FC a 1-1 draw against Wayne Rooney’s DC United in MLS on Saturday.

Steve Birnbaum opened the scoring for DC in the 58th minute when he headed in from Rooney’s free-kick.

But New York grabbed a draw when Villa finished from a late free-kick.

The result leaves DC outside the play-off places in the Eastern Conference, while it also means Atlanta United clinch a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, Felipe Gutierrez scored in the 53rd minute to lift Sporting Kansas City to a 1-0 win over Orlando City.

Sporting KC have won five of their last six and are second in the Western Conference.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored in just his second game of the season and Diego Valeri also netted as Portland Timbers won 2-0 against Colorado Rapids.

Portland went into the game hanging on to the sixth and final play-off spot in the Western Conference and needing the win with just seven games left.