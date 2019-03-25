<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yobe Desert Stars have sacked their technical adviser Ngozi Elechi, citing the club’s poor performance under his tutelage as the motive.

The Damaturu based club held a meeting on Sunday evening after they lost away to Go Round in Omoku and took the decision to relieve Elechi of his duties following his failure to meet up with the three-match ultimatum given to him.

According to a statement released by the club’s media director Comrade Jibo Zakari, the club managing director Abdulrahman Ago expressed displeasure over the club’s recent performances in the 2018/19 Nigeria professional football league season.

“We found ourselves in a very difficult situation.

”We have lost 3 straight games in the space of 10 days, by this event we have to put our acts together to survive this season.

“I admire Elechi very much, I respect him very much. He seems a top trainer and that makes us harder to make the decision, but we do not have any choice than to terminate his contract,” the statement reads.

Elechi became Yobe Desert Stars technical adviser following Mohammed Babaganaru departure at the beginning of the current NPFL season.

Yobe desert stars will travel to Gombe to have a date with Gombe United this weekend for their Nigeria professional football league matchday 13 encounter.