Taiye Yusuf has been appointed as Yobe Desert Stars technical adviser, replacing Ngozi Elechi until the end of the season.

The Kaduna born coach takes over following the sacking of Ngozi Elechi on Monday.

He will be on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Gombe against strugglers Gombe United.

Club managing director, Mallam Abdulrahman Ago visited the team at the club training ground to confirm Taiye Yusuf as the new technical adviser.

He disclosed to the media, that the coach has served the team right from the lower division to the Nigeria elite league.

“He has acquired a lot experience and I’m sure he would pass it to the players”.

“I call on the players to give their maximum support for us to get the result we want”.

Yobe Desert Stars sit at the bottom of the Nigeria professional football league group B standing with 10 points from 12 games.