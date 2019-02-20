



It has been confirmed that Yobe Desert Stars Chief Coach Ngozi Elechi was involved in a motor accident on his way to Lafia to honour Wednesday’s matchday ten fixture between his side and Nasarawa United.

It would be recalled that the former Go Round was given a two match ultimatum to safe his job or face sack, beginning with the Wednesday game against the Solid Miners.

It was reported that the embattled Coach recently lost his mother few day back had the accident along Akwangan alongside the goalkeeper trainer of the team who happens to be the one driving the official car.

Reports further has it that the coach was being hospitalized in Ola Hospital in akwangan with the official car completely written off as no one believed that , someone survived from the car.

It is believed that the team travelled ahead of their Coach which means they arrived Lafia safely.

Nassarawa United will take on Yobe Deserts in Lafia today dated Tuesday 19th February 2019.