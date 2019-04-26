<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Yisa Shofoluwe has called on Nigeria U17 not to lose concentration when they face Angola U17 in the Africa Cup of Nations U17 third place playoff match on Saturday.

The Golden Eaglets lost to Guinea in a thrilling 10-9 penalty shoot-out to end their ambition of featuring in their fifth appearance in the final of the tournament.

Manu Garba’s boys will aim for a consolatory prize in the competition with victory over the young Palancas Negras. Both sides met during the group stage and the Golden Eaglets ran away with a 1-0 win.

The former Super Eagles defender has warned that the match in Dar es Salaam will not be a walk in the park and urged Nigeria to put in their best efforts in the encounter.

“I am sure they will not be happy because they lost the last match by penalties but that is football,” Shofoluwe told Goal.

“For Angola game, my advice for them is to be focused for the third-place match and they should do all it takes to win the game.

“They don’t have to think of the last match against Guinea, they have to concentrate 100 percent so that they will leave the competition with the bronze medal.

“Indeed they won Angola in the Group stage but it will not be the same thing this time. It is going to be tough, that is why they have to really concentrate during the match.”

The Golden Eaglets secured their place in the U17 World Cup in Brazil following their qualification to the semi-final.

Shofoluwe wants Manu Garba’s boys to made adequate preparation for the competition so that they can perform well.

“They need to invite more players to strengthen the current team and play more friendly matches to keep them in shape,” he added.

“The World Cup is not a joke, so they have to know what they are doing and make sure everything is in place before the tournament,” he concluded.