Sensational reports have emerged out of Colombia that suggest Yerry Mina has put his playing career in jeopardy.

According to El Tiempo, the 24-year-old starred in a Colombian sports betting commercial, which is against the rules set by the FA.

The rule in Section E (8-3) states: “It is not allowed, when acting in a personal capacity, to publicise or promote any betting activity related to football.”

The punishment can range anywhere from a fine to a lifetime ban from English football.

However, a lifetime ban is only reserved for the most serious of cases and Mina will likely face a fine and have to cut all ties with the betting company.