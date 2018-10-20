Coach Yemi Olanrewaju has said the upcoming Lagos Nigeria Professional Football League Stars match scheduled for October 21, is a way of unifying players who emerged from Lagos State before moving across the country to play for different clubs.

The former Kwara United midfielder alongside Sand Eagles star, Abu Azeez, are the organisers with over 40 of them expected to play.

Other event earmarked for the day will be the visit of the players to an orphanage home to give to the needy while also attending training on how to manage their resources and media relations.

“Most of these players started their careers in Lagos before going out to other parts of the country,” Olanrewaju said.

“This is our way of bringing most of them together and also allowing their fans, those who saw them while growing up to see them play again.

“Apart from the game, we want them to sit under some top journalists in the country and learn how to relate with media and also how they can take care of their future while active.

“We have got assurances from virtually all the players and everything has been put in place for a hitch-free event on Sunday.

“Also we plan to visit an orphanage where the players will donate their token to those in need of it.”

Some of the players expected for the game are NPFL top scorer for the recently concluded season, Junior Lokosa, who plays for Kano Pillars, while Plateau United striker, Tosin Omoyele, will also be part of the team.

Others are Sikiru Olatunbosun, Jamiu ALimi, Olayinka Onaolapo, Ikenna Hilary, Ifeanyi Ifeanyi, Ayo Saka, Olufemi Thomas, and Idris Aloma, among others.