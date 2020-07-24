



Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré appears to have signed for League Two side Leyton Orient.

The London club are yet to officially announce the 37-year-old’s arrival aside from posting a couple of pictures on Twitter.

👀 Who have we got here then? It's only three-time Premier League, Champions League, La Liga and African Cup of Nations winner Yaya Touré. There he is look, in his Leyton Orient top at training this morning.#LOFC #OnlyOneOrient pic.twitter.com/nvX99rro4Y — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020





He could just be training with them, he could be on trial, or he could be about to make one of the most interesting moves of his career yet.

Touré left City at the end of the 2017/18 season and following a brief spell back at Olympiacos, he won the China League One title with Qingdao Huanghai.

Yaya Touré lads. Bloody hell. pic.twitter.com/mOe7Ua184I — Leyton Orient (@leytonorientfc) July 24, 2020

The Ivorian had never officially announced his retirement and it looks like he could be set for one last swansong in the fourth tier of English football.

He’ll sell a few tickets at Brisbane Road next season, that’s for sure.