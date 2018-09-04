Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure has expressed his delight with returning to Greek giants Olympiacos.

The veteran midfielder ended his free agency by signing a one-year contract – with an option for a further year – with the Greek Super League side on Sunday.

Toure left Manchester City at the end of the 2017/18 after eight years at the Etihad Stadium. This new move sees him return to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, having helped ‘Erythrolefkoi’ (the red and white) win a domestic league and cup double in the 2005/06 season.

“It is an honour to be back at Olympiacos! When I left in 2006 I said I would come back and I am delighted to keep my word. I had offers from lots of clubs across Europe, Asia and the USA,” said Toure.

“Ultimately, I made my decision based on the special relationship I have with this incredible club.

“I am as hungry for success now as I was when I first arrived here many years ago and I cannot wait to help the club win the trophies the great fans of Olympiacos deserve.

“It is now time to let my football do the talking once again. Let’s do this!”

Toure will hope to make his ‘second debut’ for Olympiacos when they host Asteros Tripolis in a Super League clash on Saturday, September 15.