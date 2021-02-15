



Former Ivory Coast captain Yaya Toure has explained why he recently joined Olimpik Donetsk as an assistant coach.

The 37-year-old has been learning from youth coaches at English Championship clubs Queens Park Rangers (QPR) and Blackburn Rovers.

Toure will now assist Ihor Klymovskyi in the dugout at Donetsk, who are campaigning in the Ukrainian Premier League.

The legendary midfielder has decided to become a coach like his older brother Kolo Toure, who is an assistant manager to Brendan Rodgers at former English Premier League champions Leicester City.

Yaya revealed that he joined Donetsk because he was impressed by the mentality in the city having started his professional career in Ukraine with the now-defunct club Metalurh Donetsk.





“I started my professional career in Donetsk. Now I am here to start my coaching path,” Toure told the club website.

“Of course, I understand that Olimpik is not Metallurg, but I remember well how friendly and open people were in Donetsk. I am very impressed by the local mentality.

“To be honest, even my agent was surprised when he found out that I wanted to study to be a coach in Ukraine,” he added.

“But I was firm in my decision. “It is not so easy to find a place where you can calmly, without unnecessary pressure, study, where you will be accepted as a friend.”

Donetsk are currently placed seventh in the Ukrainian Premier League table with 17 points from 12 games – 13 points behind leaders Dynamo Kyiv.