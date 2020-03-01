<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has hailed the creative players at this summer’s World Cup.

The Ivorian wrote for France Football about how much he was impressed by the quality of the attackers in Russia.

Toure opined: “This World Cup has been a true change of image for me.

“I explain. I am happy to have been able to find players who cannot always express themselves freely and are loved when at the top of their artistic performance. To watch when I was a child. You know, those who were observed caress the ball delicately. With them, it seems that everything is always easy, even impossible.





“We saw that the players who stood out the most were not those who, as before, only made differences with scoring. Of course, a Messi or a Neymar are also extraordinary finishers.

“But those that I appreciated during this World Cup are Hazard, Modric, De Bruyne, Golovin and Coutinho, they often used their silk technique for collective purposes.”