Yannick Carrasco has returned to Atlético Madrid, joining from Dalian Yifang on an initial six month loan.
Atleti have been hunting for a new forward all window long and had been linked with Edinson Cavani throughout.
But after it was confirmed that the Uruguay international would stay at Paris Saint-Germain, Diego Simeone has gone back to a player he knows well.
The Belgian signs until the end of the season with Atleti having a €12.5m option to make it permanent in the summer.
