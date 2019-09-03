<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Yannick Bolasie is on the move again.

Bolasie, whom Everton paid Crystal Palace €30m for back in 2016, has joined Portuguese giants Sporting on a year-long loan deal.

Bolasie spent last season on loan at both Aston Villa and Anderlecht, impressing with the Belgians to the tune of six goals in 17 appearances.

The Congo international is on the books until 2021 and the Tofffes will hope he can perform well in order to recoup a fraction of the mammoth fee they shelled out for him three years ago.

At Everton, Bolasie has scored just twice in addition to his four assists in a mere 32 games in all competitions.