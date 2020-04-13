<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Everton, Portsmouth, and Middlesbrough forward Yakubu Ayegbeni has backed Lille forward Victor Osimhen to become one of the best strikers in the world.

Osimhen has been in dazzling form for his French top-flight club following his move from Sporting Charleroi scoring 18 goals in 38 appearances.

The former Nigerian captain believes Victor will someday become one of the world’s leading marksmen if he can keep up his focus and hard work.





“If he keeps performing like this week in week out, training well and staying focused, he will be one of the top strikers in the world.

“He is an example to other young footballers who should watch the way he plays at the moment to check themselves.

Yakubu who is Nigeria’s third all-time leading scorer (21) is upbeat the striker can beat Rasheed Yekini’s record of 37 goals if given the chance to play more games.