Former Premier League striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni paid a surprise visit to Flying Eagles training camp in Ingolstadt.

The 36-year-old earned 58 caps for Nigeria and had of return 21 goals also featured for the U23 at the 2000 Olympics said he was in 2014 World Champions nation to motivate the Flying Eagles players before their trip to Poland for the World Cup.

Nigeria are set to participate in the 2019 FIFA U20 World Cup and they have been drawn against Ukraine, USA and Qatar in Group D and begin their campaign against middle east country at the Stadion Miejski on May 24.

The former Everton, Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers striker speaking to the NFF website stated: ”I have played in the youth sides for Nigeria and I know what it means to these young lads (the Flying Eagles) to represent their country.

”It was a pleasure to come here and speak with the boys and also encourage them go all out and do the country proud.

”I am happy with what I’ve seen in training and I urge them not to rest on their oars. They have the quality to do the country proud.”

Aiyegbeni was delighted to meet his former Super Eagles teammate, Wilson Oruma, who is the welfare officer of the Flying Eagles.

”I am also very happy to meet Wilson (Oruma). He’s my former teammate and brother and it is nice seeing him today.

”I wish the team all the best in Poland and hope they win the trophy for the first time,” he added.

The Nigeria Football Federation confirmed today that a friendly with Saudi Arabia will be played on Sunday, May 5 in the Austrian city of Vienna.