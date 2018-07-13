Xherdan Shaqiri had an impressive World Cup with Switzerland. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA-Getty Images
Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri has cut short his holiday and has arrived on Merseyside ready for a Liverpool medical, Sky Sports reports.

Stoke have accepted a bid of just over £13.5m for the forward, after Liverpool met the release clause valuation in Shaqiri’s contract.

The Swiss midfielder said it was “no secret” he wished to leave Stoke following their relegation from the Premier League.

His last-minute winner against Serbia sent Switzerland through to the World Cup’s round of 16 before their campaign drew to a close with a defeat to Sweden.

