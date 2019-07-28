Hamburg have completed the signing of Xavier Amaechi from Arsenal, the Premier League side have confirmed.
The 18-year-old forward, who has represented England at Under-17 level, makes the move to Germany’s second tier ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.
In a statement released on the club’s official website on Sunday, the Gunners thanked Amaechi for his contribution and wished him well on his move to Germany.
Wishing you the best of luck with @HSV, @XavierAmaechi 👊 #ArsenalAcademy https://t.co/LW54FC6wvp
— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) July 28, 2019
