Hamburg have completed the signing of Xavier Amaechi from Arsenal, the Premier League side have confirmed.

The 18-year-old forward, who has represented England at Under-17 level, makes the move to Germany’s second tier ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

In a statement released on the club’s official website on Sunday, the Gunners thanked Amaechi for his contribution and wished him well on his move to Germany.