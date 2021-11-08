Xavi reveals he declined Brazil job for Barcelona

Barcelona’s new manager Xavi Hernandez disclosed that he was approached to be Brazil’s head coach after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but declined because he wanted to return to Barcelona.

The 41-year-old was introduced on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta after signing a contract until 2024 to replace Ronald Koeman. The former Barca midfielder revealed on Monday that he has been in contact with the Brazilian FA.

“There were conversations with the Brazilian FA,” he said. “We spoke about joining Tite’s staff, being his assistant and then taking over, after the next World Cup. But my priority was always to return to Barca as coach.”

Xavi stated that he is well aware of the magnitude of the task ahead of him: Barcelona is now in ninth place in La Liga and is in serious danger of being ousted from the Champions League group stages.

“I am returning home at a difficult moment — financially and football. It is not the best moment but the motivation, passion and excitement of the fans will bring us back to the top.

“We cannot let the fans down. We must have effort, sacrifice and work hard. We have to communicate to the players that we are Barcelona and we have to give everything. I am coming with a very clear idea, which has worked very well at Al-Sadd.”

As reported, Xavi returned to the Catalan side when Barcelona triggered his release clause with Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will play his debut game at home against Espanyol on November 20.