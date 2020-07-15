



Xavi Hernández is almost the unanimous choice to succeed Quique Setién as Barcelona boss.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the legendary midfielder is being lined up to replace Setién either this summer or in 2021.

Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeu has publicly insisted that the ex-Real Betis manager will still be in charge next season.

But privately, there is a realisation that the 61-year-old will have to leave after only eight months should the club fail in next month’s Champions League.





Xavi, who is currently in charge of Qatari side Al-Sadd, is the number one favourite to take over, though there are some at Camp Nou who are nervous about his potential appointment.

It’s thought that Xavi will want almost total control of the club once he takes over, appointing Jordi Cruyff as technical director and bringing in a whole new set of medical and other backroom staff.

Barcelona approached their former midfielder back in January, before appointing Setién, but were told that it was not the right time for him to make the move.