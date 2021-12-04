Xavi Hernandez handed first Barcelona loss by Real Betis

A late winner from Juanmi saw Real Betis inflict a first defeat for Xavi as Barcelona boss after a captivating contest at the Camp Nou.

In a low-key first half, the only major moment arrived when Gavi exited with a worrying injury after first having the ball connect with his face from close range before falling and colliding against Hector Bellerín’s knee with his head.

After the break, Betis thought they had taken the lead only for Juanmi’s goal to be ruled out by the tightest of offside calls.

Ousmane Dembélé came close on three occasions when driving efforts inches wide of the post but it wasn’t to be and with 11 minutes remaining, Juanmi struck for the goal he perhaps felt he was denied earlier.

It came via a swift counter-attack down the right and Sergio Canales kept a cool head to feed the ball inside, where it eventually made its way to Juanmi to sweep home the winner.

Betis move up to third with the win, while the Blaugrana remain in seventh.