Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal has upset Xavi Hernandez over claims regarding the Al Sadd coach.

Speaking with Sport this week, Abidal insists there was never an offer made to Xavi about replacing Ernesto Valverde over the New Year.

Cadena Ser says Xavi is upset with Abidal’s comments, insisting Barca did he indeed make an offer – which he turned down. For the moment, however, he is keeping his own counsel on the issue.





Abidal said earlier this week: “We did not make an Xavi offer. If he has received an offer from us, just show it to me. I have never seen it.

“We did talk. At the first meeting we had with him, Xavi listened. He had to present his ideas to us at the second meeting.

“What has come out about those encounters in the media has more to do with politics than with sport. And I am not concerned with politics, I only talk about football. I am interested in the way a trainer works. But the things that came out were about completely different things.”