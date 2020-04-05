<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Barcelona great Xavi Hernandez and his wife Nuria Cunillera have made a donation of €1 million to the Hospital Clinic in Barcelona in order to help fight the coronavirus.

The hospital had launched a fundraising campaign in order to combat the virus so that money could be raised to buy material and fund research and investigation.





“Thanks to the contributions they’re receiving, they can get equipment for health personnel and patients,” Xavi himself said, urging others to follow suit and donate where they could.

Xavi is currently coach of Al Sadd in Qatar.