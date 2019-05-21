<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

His jersey may still be wet with sweat after calling time on his illustrious playing career but Xavi is already excited about a potential Barcelona return as coach some day.

On Monday, the 39-year-old played his final game as a professional against Al Sadd, ending with a 2-0 loss against Persepolis.

But Xavi has no intention of taking an extended break from the game and is keen to immediately get cracking in the dugout.

While he acknowledged that he has a lot of work to do before accomplishing his ultimate goal, he does harbour hope of occupying the Camp Nou hot seat.

“The idea is to start my coaching career in Qatar where there is less pressure and I can test the water and get valuable experience,” he told Efe.

“I eventually want to return to Europe and hopefully Barcelona but I’m excited to start as a coach, although I’m not ready yet for the top level.

“I need to walk before I can run but obviously my ultimate goal is to end up becoming Barcelona coach.”

He also acknowledged that the lessons he learned at Barcelona as a player will serve him very well in the next phase of his career.

“Football can be played in many different ways but I’ve always been a huge fan of Barcelona’s approach,” Xavi added.

“The way in which they control the game and keep the ball is the style I’ve grown up with and it is the style I’ll use when I’m a coach.”

If he is half the coach he was as a player, we’re in for quite the treat.