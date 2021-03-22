Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is the shock choice to replace Marco Rose as manager of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid star is returning to Germany, where he had a stint with Bayern Munich before ending his playing career, to take charge of Gladbach this summer.

The German side are losing highly-rated boss Rose to rivals Borussia Dortmund, after BVB activated a release clause in his contract at the Borussia Park.


Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has been looking for a replacement and, as first reported by Bild and Sport Bild, Alonso is set to be that man.

Eberl recently told ZDF: “I’m looking for a new coach for the summer, so I’ve been on the road very, very intensively for the last three weeks.

“I had very, very many and good conversations. I am on the right track, we had a selection of candidates that we have dealt with. With the focus we are already on the home straight – we have a clear vision.”

Get more stories like this on Twitter


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

Recommended