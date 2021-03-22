



Xabi Alonso is the shock choice to replace Marco Rose as manager of Borussia Monchengladbach.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid star is returning to Germany, where he had a stint with Bayern Munich before ending his playing career, to take charge of Gladbach this summer.

The German side are losing highly-rated boss Rose to rivals Borussia Dortmund, after BVB activated a release clause in his contract at the Borussia Park.





Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl has been looking for a replacement and, as first reported by Bild and Sport Bild, Alonso is set to be that man.

Eberl recently told ZDF: “I’m looking for a new coach for the summer, so I’ve been on the road very, very intensively for the last three weeks.

“I had very, very many and good conversations. I am on the right track, we had a selection of candidates that we have dealt with. With the focus we are already on the home straight – we have a clear vision.”