Xabi Alonso has been appointed as the new coach of Real Sociedad B, the Spanish club’s reserve team.

Former Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich playmaker Alonso began his career with LaLiga side Sociedad, spending four years in the club’s first team before moving to Anfield in 2004.

The 37-year-old retired in 2017, taking charge of Madrid’s Infantil A side – Los Blancos’ under 13s – in his first coaching role.

And Alonso has now been confirmed as the new coach for Sociedad’s reserve side, replacing Aitor Zulaika, who managed a 12th-place finish in Segunda Division B Group 2 last season.