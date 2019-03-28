<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has won his first trophy in his inaugural season as a coach, leading Real Madrid’s under-13s to a league title.

Infantil A beat Adarve away on Wednesday to win the Division de Honor Juvenil with three games to go.

“It is my first season and it has been very positive,” the 37-year-old said.

“The stars of this is them [the team]. The ones that deserve it is them,” he added.

“They’re only 13 years old, but they’re doing things that older players do. That’s what it’s all about.

“They’re the ones that are on the pitch and fight, play, know how to suffer, and have made us enjoy it very much.”

Alonso won club honours with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, as well as the World Cup and two European Championships.