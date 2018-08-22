Gabriel Okechukwu has revealed he cannot feature for new Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League as he has featured for Akwa United in the Confederation Cup and so he is cup-tied.

Okechukwu said: “I am cup-tied that was why I did not play for Wydad Casablanca against Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League after I played for Akwa United in the Confederation Cup before I moved to Morocco. So, I am not eligible to play for my new club under the CAF rules.

“However, I was in the stands to watch the match, where we won by lone goal. It was an interesting match with good fight from the opponents but at the end we were victorious.

The atmosphere, crowd and massive support from the fans from the beginning of the match to the end were unbelievable.

“It was as if I were back in Europe when I played in the Ukrainian league.”

He restated his joy to play for the reigning CAF Champions League winners.

“I am glad to be here playing for one of the biggest clubs, who are the defending champions of the CAF Champions League,” he said.

“We are on course again to win the Champions League as we are already in the quarterfinal of this year’s competition with a round of matches in the group stage.”

The CHAN Eagles striker said he has been registered for the league, which will soon kick off.