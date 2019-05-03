<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Host of the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup final, France has named her squad members for the global football fiesta with veteran striker, Eugenie Le Sommer top on the list.

Experienced goalkeeper, Sarah Bouhaddi; ace midfielder Charlotte Bilbault and reliable defender Wendi Renard are listed in the team. But Marie-Antoinette Katoto, top scorer in French Women’s Ligue 1 is the biggest casualty as she did not make the final list submitted by La Blues Head Coach, Marie Diacre.

“It was a difficult choice,” Diacre said of her decision to drop Katoto, suggesting she had placed the team’s interests first. According to her “Marie-Antoinette has huge potential.

She is young and has plenty of time ahead of her,” she added.

Below is the final France team list:

Goalkeepers:- Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon), Solène Durand (Guingamp), Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (Arsenal/ENG)

Defenders:- Julie Debever (Guingamp), Sakina Karchaoui (Montpellier), Amel Majri (Lyon), Griedge Mbock Bathy (Lyon), Eve Périsset (Paris SG), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Marion Torrent (Montpellier), Aïssatou Tounkara (Atlético Madrid/ESP).

Midfielders:- Charlotte Bilbault (Paris FC), Elise Bussaglia (Dijon), Maeva Clemaron (FC Fleury), Grace Geyoro (Paris SG), Amandine Henry (Lyon), Gaëtane Thiney (Paris FC)

Attackers:- Viviane Asseyi (Bordeaux), Delphine Cascarino (Lyon), Kadidiatou Diani (Paris SG), Valérie Gauvin (Montpellier), Emelyne Laurent (Guingamp), Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)