<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons captain Desire Oparanozie has attributed their loss to Norway in their opening match to overconfidence having considered them the least opposition in group A.

Speaking to newsmen in a telephone chat from France, Oparanozie said the 3 goals conceded in the first affected their game plan as they were cautious not to concede more goals before the end of the match.

The En Avant Guingamp forward said Nigerians should not lose hope as the team has resolved to put behind their defeat and fight for the remaining 6 points in the group.

“Frankly the defeat was a shock to us. We thought Norway would be an easy ride or at worst a draw but the way it appears now we have to redouble our efforts by winning the two games left in the group if we have a chance of making it to the next round.

”we have to intensify our training and talked to ourselves the need to make the difference. We know Nigerians are not happy with us and we sincerely apologize to them but we will make them proud in our subsequent matches,” said Oparanozie.

She further stated that the second group match against Korea would be very difficult considering that the team lost their opening game to France.