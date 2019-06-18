<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

France head coach Corinne Diacre admitted the Super Falcons of Nigeria made things difficult for her side in Monday’s Group A encounter at the Roazhon Park , Rennes.

The Les Bleues maintained their hundred percent record in the competition following a hard fought 1-0 win against the West Africans.

Wendy Renard scored the decisive goal from the spot 12 minutes from time . It was the centre-back’s third goal of the competition following her brace in the opening game against Korea Republic.

The hosts were made to sweat for the win as the Super Falcons produced a resolute performance against an opponent who defeated them 8-0 in a friendly encounter over a year ago.

Diacre said after the game that her players gave their all in the encounter and also expressed happiness with the outcome of the game.

“No, I think I’m always going to be asking my players to go that one step further. Yes, we were able to secure this third win, even though it wasn’t easy for us. I think because it was so difficult, it makes the win all the sweeter,” she told reporters after the game.

France finished top of the group with nine points from three games, while Norway who defeated Korea Republic 2-1 in another Group A encounter also Monday came second with six points.

France have also made history, as the third host nation to reach the the knockout phase of FIFA Women’s World Cup with maximum points from the group stage. USA (1999 and 2003), and Germany (2011) are the teams who boast of that feat from the previous editions.

The Super Falcons who finished in third position with just three points from three games are hoping to pick a slot among the four best third-placed placed teams.